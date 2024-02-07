Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain not invited?

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a star-studded reunion on Tuesday night as Bigg Boss 17 contestants gathered for a grand bash hosted by the show’s runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. The event boasted the presence of various participants, including winner Munawar Faruqui and the lively Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who made a spectacular entrance.

The bash also saw other BB 17 contestants like Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Ayesha Khan, Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. Several pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

However, the absence of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain raised eyebrows among fans. While the exact reason remains unknown, speculation suggests they may not have been invited or had other commitments. The duo shared a strong bond during their time in the Bigg Boss 17 house, making their absence a point of curiosity.

As the buzz continues, fans eagerly await another significant gathering on February 9, hoping to witness all the contestants united once again.