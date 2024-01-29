Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar takes home Rs…

Mumbai: After weeks of intense emotions, clashes, and suspenseful moments, Bigg Boss 17 finally got its winner last night. Munawar Faruqui defeated the other four contestants and lifted the trophy. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up and Mannara Chopra walked home with the second runner-up title. Ankita Lokhande got evicted in fourth position followed by Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

Munawar Faruqui celebrated his victory with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs, a shiny trophy, and a brand-new car. However, fans are now buzzing with curiosity about the amount Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up, took home. Well, the first runner-up gets only their total fees from the show but not any prize money.

Abhishek Kumar Bigg Boss Salary

Abhishek Kumar won hearts with his remarkable journey on the show. He received a hefty sum of Rs 75 lakhs, surpassing the winner’s prize money. Notably, Abhishek charged an impressive Rs 5 lakhs per week for his participation.

Expressing his gratitude, Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar took to his Instagram story, stating, “Thank you so much, everyone, for your love and support. I will be forever grateful. And I’m with you all forever. #AbhishekAvengers.”

Fans continue to shower him with admiration for his outstanding performance on the show.