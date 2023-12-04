Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! 8 contestants to face next elimination

8th week is here and Bigg Boss 17 house is gearing up for another nail-biting eviction round

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th December 2023 11:08 am IST
Bigg Boss 17 contestants (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 hits its mid-season mark and viewers are waiting for more interesting twists in the upcoming weeks. Five contestants have already bid farewell, leaving 14 participants in the race for the coveted title.

Bigg Boss 17 8th Week Nominated Contestants

The house is gearing up for another nail-biting eviction round. According to latest live feed updates, nominations for 8th week have already taken place and just like the previous week, eight contestants have found themselves in the hot seat. They are —

  • Neil Bhatt (as nominated for the entire season)
  • Munawar Faruqui
  • Anurag Dobhal
  • Vicky Jain
  • Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan
  • Abhishek Kumar
  • Sana Raees Khan
  • Arun Mashettey

The air is thick with suspense as viewers eagerly await the upcoming episodes to witness how the nomination drama unfolds. The contestants facing potential eviction (bottom 3) are yet to be disclosed.

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai was removed from Bigg Boss 17 last week after he got physical with Abhishek Kumar during a heated argument.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest updates on who will be the next contestant to walk out of the Bigg Boss 17 journey.

