Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal’s SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: Bigg Boss, known for its fights and controversies, is one of the most loved and watched reality shows of India and its excitement is felt across the country. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Like every year, this year too the show has remained in the news ever since it premiered as contestants have started revealing various secrets inside the house.

In the latest, actress contestant Soniya Bansal, who became the first housemate to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 has revealed that something shocking happened to her inside the house. The actress said that during her time in the show, comedian and televison personality Munawar Faruqui touched her hands without her permission. The actress accused Munawar of groping her without her consent and said that she warned comedian of not trying to get close to her.

Soniya Bansal in interview with Times Now said, “I had very little interaction with Munawar. I would never listen to him; hence, he would prefer not to talk to me. I had maintained by safe distance from him.” She also said that Munawar held her hands once, following which she asked him to speak from a distance. “I expected him to maintain distance from me,” she said.

Soniya Bansal has appeared in several Indian films since 2019. She was last seen in a music video ‘Nachan Da Time’ in 2023. Bigg Boss 17 is currently premiered on Colors TV.