Bigg Boss 17: THESE bottom 2 contestants to face elimination

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 gears up for another Weekend Ka Vaar, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to find out which contestant’s journey will come to an end just a month before the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominations 11th Week

This week, the contestants in danger zone include Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan.

The latest voting trends have revealed the bottom two contestants, and the results might surprise many. According to Bigg Boss voting.com, Abhishek Kumar is leading the pack with the highest votes at 39.21%, closely followed by Ayesha Khan at 36.05%. Yes, you read that right – Ayesha Khan is trailing just behind Abhishek.

The bottom two contestants currently are Neil Bhatt with 16.82% votes and Rinku Dhawan.

Rinku Dhawan’s Eviction On Cards?

Insiders suggest that Rinku might be the next to leave as she has the least votes at 7.92%. However, in the unpredictable world of Bigg Boss, anything can happen, and only time will tell the fate of these contestants as the eviction night approaches.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.