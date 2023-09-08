Bigg Boss 17: Three BB OTT 2 contestants confirmed, see names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is coming soon, and fans are getting more and more excited with each passing day. Recently, host Salman Khan was seen shooting for the first promo of the upcoming season, adding to the anticipation.

There are many rumors swirling around the internet about who might be part of the show. It’s said that around 14 to 16 contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss house this time. What’s interesting is that 3 or 4 of these contestants are expected to be from the recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants

According to sources close to the productions, three popular names from BB OTT 2 whom you might see in Bigg Boss 17 are —

1. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt (Twitter)

2. Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar (Instagram)

3. Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve (Instagram)

The above three names are almost confirmed and the 4th name is still under the wraps, as per sources. This crossover of contestants is sure to spice things up and keep the viewers hooked. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 is reportedly gearing up to premiere in October with an interesting theme that will will revolve around the dynamics of couples vs singles.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show.