Bigg Boss 17: Will Munawar Faruqui’s journey end this week?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is set to mark its two months of intense competition. 8th week is here and the house is gearing up for its next nominations and elimination.

Nominations for this week have already taken place and as per latest live feed updates the contestants who are in danger zone are — Neil Bhatt (as nominated for the entire season), Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raees Khan and Arun Mashettey.

Among all, one name that is catching attention is – Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui Nominated In Bigg Boss 17

For the first time in the past seven weeks, Munawar finds himself on the chopping block. Despite being a new entrant in the danger zone, his formidable fan following and massive support make it unlikely for him to exit the Bigg Boss house.

Fans are rallying behind Munawar already and many are confident that he will lead the voting trends with huge support.

Contenders like Arun, Khanzaadi, and Anurag are predicted to be in the bottom ranks. With audience votes deciding the fate of the nominated contestants, all eyes are on Munawar Faruqui to see if his popularity will secure him another week in the Bigg Boss 17 journey.

