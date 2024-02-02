Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mashettey set to meet his fans in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Arun Srikanth Mashettey, the first-ever Hyderabadi contestant on Bigg Boss 17, may not have lifted the trophy, but he undeniably won hearts with his humble nature. Despite finishing in the top 5, Arun’s down-to-earth personality left a lasting impression on the audience, host Salman Khan, and celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, and Rohit Shetty.

Bigg Boss himself praised Arun, declaring his admiration for both the contestant and his unique Hyderabadi language. Now, as the show concludes, Arun is set to return to Hyderabad on February 4, his team confirmed with us.

To celebrate his homecoming, Arun’s team has organized a spectacular welcome rally, commencing at 4:00 PM from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and concluding at Charminar by 5:30 PM.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this grand event, where they can join the rally and extend a warm welcome to Arun in his hometown.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey gained popularity for infusing the vibrant essence of Hyderabadi culture and language into Bigg Boss 17, earning him a special place in the hearts of viewers from his beloved city.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates from Bollywood, Tollywood and the television industry.