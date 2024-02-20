Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya to work in Pakistani dramas?

Mumbai: Pakistani dramas have gained immense popularity in India and beyond, becoming a staple in households. Their engaging storylines and well-portrayed characters have captivated audiences, making them a preferred choice over other content. Discussions about these dramas, including the shows and actors, have become widespread, extending to Indian media circles. In many homes, watching Pakistani dramas has become a prevalent pastime, showcasing the widespread appeal and influence of these compelling narratives.

In a recent interview, Bigg Boss 17 alum Isha Malviya also expressed her wish to work in the Pakistani dramas. In the interview, the host asked her, “If you were ever offered a role in a Pakistani drama where the hero is portrayed by a handsome Muslim actor, and the drama shooting takes place in Dubai, would you accept the offer?’”

To this Isha replied, “I’d like to work, but my first preference would be to work here [India]. I wouldn’t say no, but my first preference would be to stay here in Mumbai and work.” A video of her is now going viral on social media.

Isha Malviya, known for her role as Jasmine Sandhu in ‘Udaariyaan,’ said that while she would consider such an opportunity, her primary choice remains working in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has garnered attention not only for her stint in Bigg Boss 17 but also for her roles in various Hindi and Punjabi music videos.