Bigg Boss 18: 1.5cr worth gifts for fans if Rajat Dalal wins!

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just hours away! Fans are thrilled as they prepare to cheer for their favorite contestants. This season has been full of surprises, drama, and intense competition, making the finale even more exciting.

Elvish Yadav Promises iPhones for Rajat’s Victory

Social media sensation and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has made a huge announcement. If his favorite contestant, Rajat Dalal, wins the finale, Elvish will give away 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max to his fans. The giveaway, worth Rs. 1.5 crore, has created a buzz online, with many calling it one of the biggest giveaways ever.

101 iphone pro max for those who are voting to Rajat👍🏻



Go send ss to elvish or JJ and grab this opportunity 🥳 more SS from different phones more chances to win.



Vote for Rajat✌🏻#BiggBoss18 #BB18 #RajatDalal #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/M3ejd6mvRr — V🔱(Team) (@WeTheThinkers) January 18, 2025

Who Are the Finalists?

The top 6 contestants competing for the trophy are:

Rajat Dalal

Vivian Dsena

Karanveer Mehra

Avinash Mishra

Chum Darang

Eisha Singh

Vivian Dsena has also received support from former Bigg Boss winners like Munawar Faruqui and MC Stan, who urged fans to vote for him. Meanwhile, Elvish’s grand promise has boosted Rajat’s popularity, setting the stage for a close battle.

Elvish’s Media Controversy

Elvish recently attended a press conference at the Bigg Boss house to support Rajat. However, things got heated when he accused some journalists of being biased and favoring other contestants. He even called a section of the media “paid,” which led to backlash.

Later, Elvish shared a vlog to explain his side, saying he wasn’t targeting all media, just a few who were being unfair. He also added that he is grateful to Bigg Boss for his success.

When and Where to Watch

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale airs tonight at 9:30 PM on JioCinema and Colors TV. Fans are eagerly voting and showing their love for their favorites.

Will Rajat Dalal win and make Elvish Yadav’s iPhone giveaway a reality? Stay tuned for the thrilling finale!