Bigg Boss 18: A look back at past 5 seasons, hit or flop?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 approaches, excitement among fans is reaching new heights. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expected to return as the host and the show likely to kick off in the first week of October. The makers are reportedly in talks with several interesting celebrities to join the house, promising another thrilling season.

As we gear up for the new season, let’s take a moment to look back at the last five seasons of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 17 – Average

Bigg Boss 17 contestants (Twitter)

While it had its moments, Bigg Boss 17 didn’t quite hit the mark with viewers, delivering an average performance in terms of TRPs and audience engagement. Munawar Faruqui won BB 17.

Bigg Boss 16 – Super-Hit

Bigg Boss 16 contestants (Twitter)

This season was a massive success, with high drama, intense competitions, and memorable contestants that kept audiences hooked throughout. MC Stan defeated several big stars to take home the trophy that year.

Bigg Boss 15 – Average

Bigg Boss 15 finalists — Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Twitter)

Like Season 17, Bigg Boss 15 also struggled to capture the magic, delivering an average season that had a few highlights but didn’t stand out. Tejasswi Prakash won it, while fans expected Pratik Sehajpal would take home trophy.

Bigg Boss 14 – Hit

Bigg Boss 14 had engaging tasks and dynamic personalities that made it a hit with fans. Rubina Dilaik won BB 14.

Bigg Boss 13 – BLOCKBUSTER

A season that will go down in history as one of the most iconic, Bigg Boss 13 was a blockbuster, thanks to its high-octane drama, unforgettable contestants, and record-breaking TRPs. Late actor Siddharth Shukla won BB 13.

With this varied history, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has big shoes to fill. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Bigg Boss 18 will compare to its predecessors.

Which is your favourite season? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.