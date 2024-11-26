Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik drops hint about WINNER name

Mumbai: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 is in full swing, and the friendships and alliances inside the house are constantly evolving, especially with the recent entry of wildcard contestants.

The grand finale is still months away in January but fans are already speculating who could lift the coveted Bigg Boss trophy this season.

As the show nears its two-month mark, viewers are closely watching the remaining contestants and their gameplay. Although it’s still early to predict the winner, eight weeks of intense drama have already given fans an idea of who the top contenders might be.

Alice Kaushik Drops a Big Hint About the Winner

Eliminated contestant Alice Kaushik, who was evicted last weekend, shared her thoughts on who might walk away with the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. During a post-eviction interaction with Colors TV, Alice was asked by a fan, “Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 18?”

To everyone’s surprise, Alice confidently named Vivian Dsena as her pick for the winner. She said, “According to me, Vivian Dsena.”

A friend who tells you the truth and wants you to succeed is rare ❤️



Alice thinks that #VivianDsena deserves to win #BiggBoss18 season.



Vivian is that rare gem 💎, always looking out for #AliceKaushik like a protective brother.#BB18 || #VDians https://t.co/EUWFXjiPVP — TEAM VIVIAN (@OFC__VIVIAN_) November 25, 2024

Vivian Dsena: A Strong Contender for Bigg Boss 18 Trophy

Vivian has been a fan favorite since the beginning of the season, earning praise for his personality, strategic gameplay, and strong presence in the house. It is also noteworthy that on the premiere night, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan himself introduced Vivian as one of the top contenders.

Fans have been rooting for Vivian, with many believing that his gameplay has all the right qualities to secure him a spot in the finale and perhaps even win the show.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen if Vivian can maintain his strong performance or if the game will take an unexpected turn. Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.