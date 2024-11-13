Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra likely to get kicked out today

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18’s zero-tolerance policy on physical violence might be enforced tonight after an intense altercation broke out between contestants Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee. Known for its strict stance on house rules, the show has, over the years, promptly eliminated contestants involved in physical fights.

Digvijay Rathee, Avinash Mishra Fight

Avinash and Digvijay’s rivalry has been escalating since day one. Digvijay, who entered as a wild card contestant, made it clear from the beginning that he held strong opinions on certain housemates, with Avinash being one of them. The two have not hidden their mutual dislike, engaging in verbal clashes frequently. However, during an upcoming task, tensions boiled over, resulting in an unexpected physical spat.

In the task, Avinash and Digvijay were seen blocking each other’s paths, sparking a heated moment where Avinash pushed Digvijay. Digvijay retaliated, but housemates, including Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik, quickly stepped in to diffuse the situation. The tension, however, didn’t end there.

Later in the task, as Kashish blocked Shilpa Shirodkar’s path, Digvijay tried to clear it. Avinash, attempting to prevent him, pushed Digvijay again, causing him to fall to the ground, a moment that left housemates shocked. The incident led to loud gasps from everyone, and the scene quickly went viral after a promotional clip was shared on social media.

https://twitter.com/vibewithsudhipa/status/1856565139031634407

Yeah #DigvijayRathee pushed #AvinashMishra after getting motivation from his guru Rajat Dalal, later both Digvijay and Avinash were running but Digvijay decided to turn while running and Avinash crashed him to him, why did Digvijay turn? pic.twitter.com/xBVmrYacsI — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 12, 2024

Elimination In Bigg Boss 18 Tonight?

The viral promo has ignited a debate among viewers. Some fans believe that both contestants should be held accountable, as Digvijay reportedly initiated the pushing. Let’s wait and see how Bigg Boss will address the altercation. Will both the contestants get evicted? Only time will tell.

BOYCOTT AVINASH MISHTA ryt now !!



BB15 – umar ne dhakkar mara woh nikla ghar se.



like waise hi avinash ko bhi nikalna chahiye @BiggBoss bb18 house se !!

otherwise i'll boycott this scripted show .#AvinashMishra #DigvijayRathee #BiggBoss18 https://t.co/Me6m6SAwZI — 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒚 ♔︎ (@Khoyasahu) November 12, 2024

This is the 2nd time he's gotten physical, and this push was very dangerous. He should be permanently thrown out of the house. Enough is enough 😑✋



EVICT AVINASH MISHRA #DigvijayRathee #ChahatPandey #BiggBoss18 #BB18 https://t.co/x62hBg4Xi0 — ❥𝕻 (@Parthlogy) November 12, 2024

Ab #AvinashMishra ka FD kya karega ye toh physical ho gaya😭



Babies gonna defend this now awww!



Will there be trend EVICT AVINASH NOW?#DigvijayRathee giving player vibes in physical task loving it!#BB18 #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/7Ys5V9sWor — ѕняυтι♡ (@_SweetShruti) November 12, 2024

Ab bolo Avinash Mishra Criminal hai usme #DigvijayRathee ko maara.



Ab dekhte hai Violence ke khilaf awaz uthane wale kuch bolte hai ki apna hi muh me leke chup ho jayege. 😂



EVICT AVINASH MISHRA — varshu 🤍 (@VarshaSingh250) November 13, 2024

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.