Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra likely to get kicked out today

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18’s zero-tolerance policy on physical violence might be enforced tonight after an intense altercation broke out between contestants Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee. Known for its strict stance on house rules, the show has, over the years, promptly eliminated contestants involved in physical fights.
Digvijay Rathee, Avinash Mishra Fight
Avinash and Digvijay’s rivalry has been escalating since day one. Digvijay, who entered as a wild card contestant, made it clear from the beginning that he held strong opinions on certain housemates, with Avinash being one of them. The two have not hidden their mutual dislike, engaging in verbal clashes frequently. However, during an upcoming task, tensions boiled over, resulting in an unexpected physical spat.
In the task, Avinash and Digvijay were seen blocking each other’s paths, sparking a heated moment where Avinash pushed Digvijay. Digvijay retaliated, but housemates, including Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik, quickly stepped in to diffuse the situation. The tension, however, didn’t end there.
Later in the task, as Kashish blocked Shilpa Shirodkar’s path, Digvijay tried to clear it. Avinash, attempting to prevent him, pushed Digvijay again, causing him to fall to the ground, a moment that left housemates shocked. The incident led to loud gasps from everyone, and the scene quickly went viral after a promotional clip was shared on social media.
Elimination In Bigg Boss 18 Tonight?
The viral promo has ignited a debate among viewers. Some fans believe that both contestants should be held accountable, as Digvijay reportedly initiated the pushing. Let’s wait and see how Bigg Boss will address the altercation. Will both the contestants get evicted? Only time will tell.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.