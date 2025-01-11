Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey’s reported TOTAL earnings for 98 days

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, television actress Chahat Pandey has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18, leaving both fans and housemates stunned. Her eviction took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot on Friday and will be showcased in the Sunday episode. Chahat’s elimination was part of a double eviction twist this week, which also saw Shrutika Arjun also leave the house.

Fans are outraged over this unexpected move by the makers and have taken to social media to express their displeasure. Many are accusing the channel of favoritism, claiming that undeserving contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar and Eisha Singh have been kept in the game, while stronger contenders like Chahat and Shrutika have been evicted.

Chahat Pandey Bigg Boss 18 Remuneration

Chahat Pandey, regarded as one of the strongest contestants this season, entered the house on Day 1 and her journey lasted for 14 weeks, approximately 98 days. It is said that she charged between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakhs per week for her stint on the show. This means her total earnings from Bigg Boss 18 are estimated to be between Rs 14 lakhs and Rs 28 lakhs, depending on her exact weekly rate.

With Chahat and Shrutika’s exit, the competition now intensifies as the house narrows down to its top seven contestants, who are battling it out for the finale and the coveted trophy.

