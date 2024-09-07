Bigg Boss 18 contestants: Kapil Sharma Show actor’s name surfaces

Mumbai: Following the success of Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Bigg Boss 18. The excitement surrounding the upcoming season is growing daily, especially with superstar Salman Khan set to return as the host. While there have been several speculations regarding the contestants, no official confirmations have been made so far.

Recently, Salman Khan shot a promo for the show, further fueling fans’ anticipation.

Chandan Prabhakar In Bigg Boss 18?

Latest name that has been added to the contestants list is Chandan Prabhakar, widely known for his role as ‘Chandu Chaiwala’ from The Kapil Sharma Show. He is likely to be one of the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 18.

Although there hasn’t been an official statement from Chandan or the show’s makers, if he does enter the house, it is sure to bring immense joy to his fans. The possibility of seeing Chandan in the Bigg Boss house has already sparked excitement among viewers, eager to witness his comedic charm in a new environment.

