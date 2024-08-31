Bigg Boss 18 contestants: List of 10 fresh names with photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner and anticipation is building among fans eager to learn more about the latest season of the controversial reality show. While the official list of contestants has yet to be announced, several names from the entertainment industry have been surfacing online, fueling speculation about who might enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3, numerous celebrities were rumored to be in talks to join the show. While some stars have publicly denied their participation, others have remained tight-lipped, only adding to the intrigue.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants

Recently, a fresh batch of names has emerged, reportedly approached by the show’s makers. The rumored list includes popular figures such as —

1. Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar

2. Actress Chahat Pandey

3. Splitsvilla 8 fame Zaan Khan

4. Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Aalisha Panwar

5. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey

6. Actor Shaheer Sheikh

7. Actress Reem Shaikh

8. Social media sensation Jannat Zubair

9. Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh

10. Actress Anjali Anand

Despite the buzz, fans will have to wait until a few days before the premiere for the official contestant list. BB 18 is expected to kick off in the first week of October, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan likely to return as the host, though official confirmation is still pending.

