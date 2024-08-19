Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Rekha’s name shocks viewers

Mumbai: With just a month to go before the premiere of Bigg Boss 18, fans are already buzzing with excitement as updates about the show keep pouring in. While pre-production is in full swing and set renovations have begun, the final contestant list remains under wraps.

And now, a surprising name is surfacing online as a rumored contestant. Guess who?

Rekha In Bigg Boss 18?

She is none other than Bollywood legend Rekha. Though it seems unlikely given her immense stardom, the rumor has taken the internet by storm. Fans are speculating that this might be an attempt to create hype around the upcoming season.

Fans react to news.

Rekha is no stranger to Bigg Boss, having lent her iconic voice to the character Vishwasuntree in Bigg Boss 15. But the idea of seeing her as a contestant in the house is almost unimaginable.

Would you like to see Rekha in Bigg Boss 18? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.