Bigg Boss 18 contestants: Viral Aniruddhacharya Maharaj’s name surfaces

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is making headlines as the show’s producers are reaching out to celebrities for the new season. Although many names are being talked about online, no one has been confirmed yet. Recently, reports suggest that popular spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj was invited to join the show. He was offered a large sum of money.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, who once appeared on the TV show Laughter Chef, might have been hesitant to join Bigg Boss due to its controversial nature. Known for his viral videos and unique way of helping his followers, Maharaj has become well-known. His participation in Bigg Boss could have made the show more interesting. However, the exact reason for his refusal is unclear, but it’s possible that the show’s dramatic environment didn’t suit him.

As the founder of Gauri Gopal Ashram in Vrindavan, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj gained fame through his distinctive style of addressing people’s issues. His presence in Bigg Boss would have been intriguing, especially with Salman Khan as the host. Unfortunately, it seems that won’t happen this time.

Other rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 18 include Isha Koppikar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Arya, Pooja Sharma, Zayn Saifi, Kashish Kapoor, Dolly Chaiwala, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Mr. Faisu, Abhishek Malhan, Sheezan Khan, and Harsh Beniwal. There were also rumors that Bollywood legend Rekha was being considered, but sources close to the show dismissed these as fake news.

During his appearance on Laughter Chefs, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj gave a funny response to former Bigg Boss contestant Vicky Jain. When Vicky asked him for advice on handling his wife’s anger, Maharaj humorously suggested, “Raise one finger, place it here, and stay quiet.” This lighthearted advice amused the audience and showed Maharaj’s sense of humor.

The new season of Bigg Boss usually starts in October, but this year, there’s no confirmed date yet. Even the promos featuring Salman Khan have not been released, as the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming thriller movie, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss.