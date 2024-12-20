Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee out, one more celeb to leave today

Mumbai: The drama in Bigg Boss 18 has intensified as one of the most popular contestants, Digvijay Rathee, was evicted from the house last night. The sudden elimination, decided by housemates’ votes, has left fans in shock and anger, with many accusing the show’s makers of unfairly targeting him.

But the surprises don’t end there. The makers have planned a double eviction this week, with another contestant set to leave the house tonight in Week 10’s second elimination round. The twist comes after Bigg Boss nominated the entire house this week, sparking heightened tension and speculation among housemates and viewers alike.

Bigg Boss 18 Double elimination

The decision today will be based on the bottom-6 rankings provided by Shrutika during a task. The six contestants at risk are —

Chahat Pandey

Kashish Kapoor

Eisha Singh

Digvijay Rathee

Eiden Rose

Yamini Malhotra

While Digvijay has already exited, speculations suggest that Yamini Malhotra or Eiden Rose might be next to go.

🚨 BREAKING! Eviction alert in the Bigg Boss 18 house!



One contestant from the Bottom-6 rankings given by Shrutika will be EVICTED tonight.



Bottom-6: Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Rathee, Eiden Rose & Yamini Malhotra.



Who do you think will get… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2024

Fans have taken to social media to express their frustration over Digvijay’s elimination, calling it “unfair” and “planned.” Many argue that he was one of the strongest wildcard contestants since his entry in early November and was unfairly removed due to manipulative plotting by the makers.

The sudden elimination has left a void in the game, as Digvijay had garnered a significant fan following for his bold gameplay and sharp strategies. Viewers are now eagerly waiting to see who will be the second one to leave in this week’s shocking double eviction.

Who will survive, and who will face the end of their journey in the house? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.