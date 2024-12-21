Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee’s TOTAL earnings for 47 days

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events, Digvijay Rathee has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, marking the end of his stint in the high-octane reality show. Known for his outspoken personality and gameplay, Digvijay had quickly made a mark in the house.

Speculation about his return to the show had been rife, with fans hoping for a wildcard re-entry. However, sources have now confirmed that Digvijay will not be rejoining the competition, leaving many of his supporters disappointed.

He entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant in the first week of November, joining on Day 29. His journey lasted for nearly seven weeks, during which he actively participated in tasks and often stirred debates with his bold opinions. Despite his strong presence, his mid-week eviction has left fans questioning the fairness of the process.

Digvijay Rathee Bigg Boss 18 Remuneration

It is said that Digvijay Rathee was earning between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per week during his stay. With a total of 47 days in the house, his earnings are estimated to be between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. While his fans feel his time in the house was cut short, Digvijay Rathee’s journey has been one of impact and prominence.

The Controversial Eviction

The eviction process that led to his exit was very shocking. Shrutika, the current Time God, was asked to rank all the contestants. She placed Digvijay in the bottom six. Following this, Bigg Boss asked housemates to vote for one of the bottom six contestants for elimination. Unfortunately, Rathee received the fewest votes and was asked to leave the house.

Social media is abuzz with mixed reactions. Many are calling Digvijay’s elimination “unfair” and have expressed their disappointment over his abrupt exit.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.