Elimination twist in Bigg Boss 18: Viewers slam makers for bias

Mumbai: The sixth week of Bigg Boss 18 is all set to wrap up with its highly-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Host Salman Khan is returning to his hosting duties after missing last week due to his busy shoot schedule for Sikandar in Hyderabad. However, this week’s twist has left viewers divided.

No Elimination In Bigg Boss 18

Contrary to expectations, the makers have decided to skip eliminations this week. The seven contestants nominated for eviction were — Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, and Tajinder Singh Bagga. All staying in the house for another week.

While this twist might spell relief for the housemates, fans are expressing their disappointment online, accusing the makers of favoritism. Many believe contestants like Kashish Kapoor, Karanveer Mehra and Tajinder Singh Bagga, who were trailing at the bottom of the voting polls, should have been evicted.

🚨 NO ELIMINATION this week in Bigg Boss 18 house. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 16, 2024

Tajinder, in particular, was widely expected to exit the house due to his low engagement in the show.

Fans React

Viewers took to social media to share their frustrations. “Why keep non-performing contestants in the house? This is unfair to those who are playing well,” read one tweet.

Another fan questioned the show’s credibility: “This is clearly biased. The audience votes shouldn’t be ignored like this.”

Despite the elimination twist, Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be entertaining. Dolly Chaiwala, known for her quirky personality and fun antics, is set to enter the house as a guest.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.