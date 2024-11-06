Bigg Boss 18: Fans demand removal of TWO contestants from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Bollywood icon Salman Khan, is now in its fifth week. Tensions are running high as the fear of elimination looms over the house. Five contestants have already walked out and now viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will be the next to leave the house.

Week 5 Nominations

The November 5 episode featured this week’s high-stakes nomination task, where Bigg Boss gave special authority to Vivian Dsena, known as the “Time God” this season, to nominate eight housemates.

In a strategic move, Vivian nominated Rajat, Chahat, Shrutika, Karan Veer, Arfeen, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, and Chum for potential elimination.

Bigg Boss 18 nominated contestants list

Following the nominations, Bigg Boss offered the housemates a chance to save four contestants from elimination through a majority vote. After a tense discussion, Karan Veer, Shrutika, Chum, and Rajat were spared, leaving Chahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga on the chopping block this week.

Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 next?

Speculation is already swirling among fans and insiders about who might be eliminated. Chahat and Arfeen Khan are considered to be strong players, having maintained a loyal fan following and consistent performance in the house. As a result, many believe they are safe, leaving Sara Arfeen Khan and Tajinder Bagga in the bottom two for this week’s elimination. But some are also telling that Arfeen Khna should be removed so that Sara’s actual game will be out.

Viewers have shared their opinions across social media, with a majority of them predicting that Tajinder may be the one to leave the house this week. However, with Bigg Boss, surprises are always around the corner, and anything could happen.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.