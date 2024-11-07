Sara Arfeen Khan likely to get kicked out of Bigg Boss 18, why?

Mumbai: The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 has left viewers stunned as a heated confrontation between contestants Sara Arfeen Khan and Avinash Mishra turned physical. In the tense clip, which has quickly gone viral, Sara and Avinash clash during a high-stakes team challenge, with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena leading rival groups.

Sara Arfeen Khan Hits Avinash Mishra

During a task marked by mounting tension, Sara, pushed to her breaking point, vented her frustration by kicking a piece of the house property. She is even seen announcing her desire to leave the show.

In a sudden burst of anger, she also hurled an object at Avinash, hitting him in the chest. Concerned housemates rushed to calm Sara, worried her actions might have crossed the line of acceptable behavior.

Avinash, visibly shaken from the altercation, addressed Bigg Boss directly, demanding clarity on the repercussions of Sara’s actions and hinting at potential retaliation. “If her actions are fair, then what comes next should be equally justified,” he declared, leaving viewers guessing about his next move.

The Colors TV promo has sparked intense discussions on social media, with many speculating whether Sara Arfeen Khan could face eviction for violating the show’s no-violence rule.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how Bigg Boss will address this explosive moment and what consequences await both contestants.

Will Sara face elimination, or will the drama continue to escalate? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.