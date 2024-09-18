Bigg Boss 18: First female contestant’s face to be revealed

Mumbai: The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is just weeks away from its premiere. Buzz has it that the reality show is set to launch in the first week of October, taking over the weekend slot currently occupied by Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

As the premiere draws closer, rumors about the possible contestants have been circulating online, keeping fans excited for what’s to come.

Nia Sharma Confirmed For Bigg Boss 18

In a latest update, it has been revealed that actress Nia Sharma will be the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 18. It is being said that the makers will be officially announcing her name during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which is scheduled to air on September 28, just next week.

Several media reports have confirmed that Nia has signed on to be part of Bigg Boss 18 after much consideration. “Nia was finally ready to get herself locked inside the house and signed the dotted lines a couple of days ago. Along with her, the team is also quite excited about having her on board,” a source close to the production revealed.

Who is Nia Sharma?

Nia Sharma first gained prominence with her role in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha back in 2010, but her breakthrough came with the Star Plus series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which aired for nearly two years. Over 500 episodes of the show were broadcast, making Nia a household name.

Nia is no stranger to reality television either. She was a finalist on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and went on to win Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which aired during the pandemic. In 2022, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Currently, Nia can be seen on Laughter Chefs, a comedy-cooking show on Colors, where she is paired with comedian Sudesh Lehri.

With her extensive experience in reality shows and her dynamic personality, Nia is expected to bring a lot of excitement to Bigg Boss 18. Fans are eagerly awaiting her journey inside the Bigg Boss house, and many are already sharing their anticipation online.

