Latest confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18: Name and her photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is around the corned and the buzz around the new season is growing louder. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return as the host and he recently shot the first promo for the show, which is expected to be released soon.

Nia Sharma To Enter Bigg Boss 18

In a major update, popular TV actress Nia Sharma has been confirmed to join the contestants list of Bigg Boss 18. The news was officially confirmed by India Today. “Nia was finally ready to get herself locked inside the house and signed the dotted lines a couple of days ago. Along with her, the team is also quite excited about having her on board,” the source informed the news portal.

More About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma first gained recognition with her debut in the TV show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became widely known for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, a Star Plus series that ran for nearly two years and aired over 500 episodes.

She has a strong background in reality television, having participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a finalist and winning Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India during the pandemic. She also competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022 and is currently seen on the comedy-cooking show Laughter Chefs on Colors, paired with comedian Sudesh Lehri.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

Apart from Nia Sharma, several other names are circulating in connection with Bigg Boss 18. TV actors Zaan Khan, Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor from Splitsvilla, Digvijay Rathee, and Sunil Kumar from Stree 2 are rumored to be joining the new season.

Additionally, former contestants Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav are said to be approached as ‘seniors’ or ‘mentors’. There are also reports that BB16’s Abdu Rozik may join Salman Khan to co-host special segments on the show.

As the season approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating more announcements and the official premiere date of Bigg Boss 18. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.