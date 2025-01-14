Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Meet bottom 3 contestants

Mumbai: As the countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 begins, the tension inside the house has reached its peak. With just four days left until the winner is crowned on January 19, the makers have announced another shocking mid-week eviction to amp up the drama.

All seven remaining contestants — Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shiodkar are currently nominated, and voting lines will remain open until 5 PM today. The contestant with the least votes will be evicted tonight.

Rajat Dalal tops voting trends

Opening voting trends reveal Rajat Dalal leading the pack with the highest number of votes, closely followed by Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Chum Darang holds the fourth spot, keeping her safe for now.

Bigg Boss 18 finale bottom 3

The bottom three contestants in the danger zone are:

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh

Shilpa Shiodkar

With fans rallying to save their favorites, the race is tighter than ever. Who will miss their shot at the trophy just days before the grand finale?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!