Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Meet bottom 3 contestants

All seven remaining contestants -- Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shiodkar are currently nominated

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2025 11:13 am IST
Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Meet bottom 3 contestants
Bigg Boss 18 top 7 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: As the countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 begins, the tension inside the house has reached its peak. With just four days left until the winner is crowned on January 19, the makers have announced another shocking mid-week eviction to amp up the drama.

All seven remaining contestants — Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shiodkar are currently nominated, and voting lines will remain open until 5 PM today. The contestant with the least votes will be evicted tonight.

Opening voting trends reveal Rajat Dalal leading the pack with the highest number of votes, closely followed by Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Chum Darang holds the fourth spot, keeping her safe for now.

Bigg Boss 18 finale bottom 3

The bottom three contestants in the danger zone are:

  • Avinash Mishra
  • Eisha Singh
  • Shilpa Shiodkar

With fans rallying to save their favorites, the race is tighter than ever. Who will miss their shot at the trophy just days before the grand finale?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2025 11:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button