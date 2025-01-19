Bigg Boss 18 grand finale timings, winner’s prize and more

Mumbai: The wait is over! The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is here, and fans can’t keep calm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the finale airs tonight, January 19, 2025, at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Who Will Win?

After 15 weeks of drama and challenges, the finalists are:

Karanvir Mehra

Vivian Dsena

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh

Chum Darang

Rajat Dalal

One of them will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and a whopping Rs. 50 lakh cash prize. While Rajat Dalal seems to be the fan favorite, the winner will depend on the votes. Anything can happen!

Special Highlights

Adding to the excitement, the team of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar will join the finale. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed movie is set to release on Eid 2025. Their appearance will make the evening even more special.

Last Night’s Drama

The previous episode saw tensions rise during a roast session. Karanvir Mehra made a personal joke about Vivian Dsena’s daughter, which didn’t sit well with him. Vivian stormed off, and other contestants criticized Karanvir for crossing the line. The heated exchange added more drama to the finale buzz.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show’s grand finale.