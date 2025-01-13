Mumbai: The highly anticipated finale week of Bigg Boss 18 is finally here, and the countdown to crowning the winner has begun. With the finale scheduled for January 19, the excitement is palpable as the show gears up for its grand conclusion.

Last week saw the eviction of Chahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun, narrowing the field to top 7 contestants who have fought their way through challenges, controversies, and alliances to make it this far.

The top 7 contestants include —

Vivian Dsena Chum Darang Avinash Mishra Rajat Dalal Karan Veer Mehra Shilpa Shirodkar Eisha Singh

However, the journey to the finale is not over yet, as insiders have revealed that a shocking mid-week eviction is set to take place this week. The planned elimination will reduce the competition to the top 6.

Bigg Boss 18 mid-week eviction

According to sources, the mid-week eviction will focus on the female contestants, meaning one among Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, or Shilpa Shirodkar will be shown the door. It is said that Eisha Singh is the most likely candidate for elimination, with Chum Darang also in danger if double eviction is planned.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shirodkar reportedly has strong backing from the makers, increasing her chances of making it to the finale.

As the finale approaches, fans are eagerly debating and speculating about who will face elimination after coming so close to the ultimate victory. With just a few days left, every moment inside the house counts, and the pressure is mounting on all contestants to secure their spot in the top 5.

Who do you think will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18 finale.