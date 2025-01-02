Bigg Boss 18: How many contestants will get evicted this week?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for its grand finale rumoured to happen on January 19. The show is heating up with just two weeks left before the final showdown. With only 10 contestants remaining in the house, fans are eagerly waiting for every update, as the drama intensifies with each passing day.

This week, 7 contestants have been nominated, and the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a single eviction or a double elimination.

If only one contestant is evicted, the remaining 9 will continue to battle for a spot in the finale. However, if a double elimination occurs, only 8 contestants will move forward, setting the stage for a potential back-to-back double elimination in the following week, bringing the list down to the top 6. Insiders suggest that mostly there will be a double elimination only this week.

With the finale looming, fans are bracing themselves for shocking evictions before the big day.

Latest voting trends

As per latest voting trends, Vivian Dsena has emerged as the current frontrunner, securing the top spot, while Rajat Dalal follows closely in second. Chaahat Pandey claims the third position, Avinash Mishra is at fourth, and Eisha Singh has made a significant leap to secure fifth place, ensuring her safety for now.

At the bottom, Shrutika Arjun and Kashish Kapoor are at risk, with the threat of elimination hanging over their heads.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.