Bigg Boss 18: It is Rajat Dalal Vs Shilpa Shirodkar in next episode

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 18”, housemate Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar will be seen engaging in a verbal spat after the latter is accused of not taking a stand and playing safe in the show.

A promo giving a glimpse into what to expect next, it showcased how Rajat will be accusing Shilpa for not taking a stand.

Rajat is heard saying: “Aap sabka dhyaan rakhti ho… Agar ghar main kalesh ho raha hai aur dikh raha hai ki koi teen log kisi ko target kar rahe hai…”

To which, Shilpa cuts him and says: “Jab tak baat mere pe nahi aati main koi bhi judgement nahi pass karungi.”

To which, Rajat, who is known to be short-tempered, responds that he believes nobody should think that they are the captain of the house.

This makes Shilpa angry, who replies: “Aap mujhe mat bolo ki mujhe kab react karna hai.”

Amid all this, Rajat is heard saying: “Trying to play safe, Shilpaji phattu.”

In the previous episode, advocate Gunratan Sadavarte created a drama in the house after he was chosen by Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra to enter the “Bigg Boss 18” jail to relieve Hemlata Sharma and Tejinder Bagga.

Gunratan’s drama and refusal to enter the jail canceled the task and it led to high tempers and tension in the already dramatic season, hosted by Salman Khan. The fight between Shilpa and Rajat escalates after the powerlifter along with actor Shehzada Dhami will be seen criticising the former actress for playing too safe in the show.

“Bigg Boss 18” started on October 6. This time there are 18 contestants fighting for the winner’s trophy. The names include Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.