Bigg Boss 18: Makers demanding Rs 2L as entry fee? Here's truth

Published: 26th March 2024 12:14 pm IST
Mumbai: Bigg Boss Season 18 is still very far as it is scheduled to start in September. However, before the main event, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is likely to take place, following the immense success of Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year, with its expected launch in June.

Amidst the anticipation, various reports surrounding the show, including speculations about contestants, are circulating on the internet. Unfortunately, amidst this fervor, disturbing reports have emerged about an online scam exploiting the popularity of Bigg Boss.

Actress Scammed Of 2L In Bigg Boss’ Fake Promise

According to reports, a Mumbai-based actress Kavita Virmani became a victim of an online scam related to the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The incident came to light when Kavita, eager to participate in the show, was duped by fraudsters who promised her a spot in Bigg Boss 18.

Reportedly, Kavita was approached by someone claiming to have connections with the show’s production team. Excited about the opportunity to be part of such a renowned show, she was asked to pay a registration fee of 2.10 lakh rupees.

Trusting the offer, Kavita transferred the money in multiple installments. However, she soon realized that she had been deceived when attempts to contact the supposed production team failed. The number provided to her was switched off, and she never received any communication regarding her participation in the show. Feeling betrayed, Kavita filed a complaint at the Versova police station.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of falling prey to such scams. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan too has previously urged people to be vigilant and avoid such scams.

