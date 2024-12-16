Bigg Boss 18: More than 6 people face eviction threat, see list

Mumbai: India’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is inching closer to its highly-anticipated grand finale, which is set to take place on January 19. With just a few weeks left, the competition is heating up and 14 contestants are still in the race following Tajinder Bagga’s elimination last week.

Bigg Boss 18 Week 10 Nominations

This week’s nomination list has left fans in shock as a whopping 8 contestants face the threat of eviction. The nominees for week 10 are:

Rajat Dalal Chahat Pandey Shilpa Shirodkar Yamini Malhotra Karanveer Mehra Digvijay Rathee Shrutika Arjun Chum Darang

With so many contestants nominated, speculation is rife that the makers might opt for a double elimination this week. Fans are also buzzing with theories that the show might skip an elimination round next week during Christmas and New Year.

Who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.