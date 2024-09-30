Bigg Boss 18: Name of 1st confirmed female contestant announced

Mumbai: The much-awaited 18th season of the reality show Bigg Boss is all set to kick off this weekend, and the first confirmed contestant has been revealed. Television star Nia Sharma, known for her roles in shows like Naagin, has officially joined the cast for this season.

Nia Sharma Confirmed

The announcement came during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which aired on Sunday. Nia, who was a guest on the episode following her stint on the reality show Laughter Chefs, was introduced by the show’s host Rohit Shetty as the first confirmed participant of Bigg Boss 18.

The surprise announcement was met with cheers from the audience, and although visibly nervous, Nia accepted the congratulations from her fellow celebrities with a smile.

During grand finale of KKK14, Nia Sharma announced as first contestant of #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/CBoOBp2frc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) September 30, 2024

Nia Sharma has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss multiple times in the past but has always turned down the offer. Why she chose to say yes this time remains unclear, sparking curiosity among fans about what prompted her to take the plunge.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

Bigg Boss 18 will begin airing on October 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host, continuing his long-running association with the show. Alongside Nia Sharma, several other celebrities have been confirmed as participants. The list includes:

Shilpa Shirodkar

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Shoaib Ibrahim

Nyraa Bannerjee

Muskan Bamne

Chahat Pandey

Shehzada Dhami

With a star-studded lineup and the return of Salman Khan as the host, Bigg Boss 18 promises to deliver another exciting season full of drama, twists, and entertainment.

Are you excited to see Nia Sharma inside the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.