Bigg Boss 18: New celebrity to enter house today, check his name

Mumbai: The makers of Bigg Boss 18 are pulling out all the stops to keep audiences entertained and ensure the reality show stays as gripping as ever. With 14 contestants still in the race, the season has seen fresh faces enter the house while others have bid their goodbyes through eliminations. However, viewers are in for a special treat tonight!

A wildcard entry? No.

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor In Bigg Boss 18

Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor is all set to make a fiery entry into the Bigg Boss house this evening, bringing with him his trademark wit and humor.

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor is to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house today to ROAST the contestants. pic.twitter.com/OxIQ4WsHag — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 17, 2024

Known for his sharp observations and quick punchlines, Gaurav will roast the contestants, leaving no one safe from his comedic jabs.

Contestants like Digvijay Rathee, Chahat Pandey, Karanveer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, and Avinash Mishra are among those expected to be on the receiving end of his humor.

Meanwhile, the competition is intensifying as the elimination danger looms large this week. The contestants nominated for eviction are:

Rajat Dalal

Chahat Pandey

Shilpa Shirodkar

Yamini Malhotra

Karanveer Mehra

Digvijay Rathee

Shrutika Arjun

Chum Darang

With eight contestants in the danger zone, fans are anxiously voting for their favorites to save them from elimination. Who will face the axe this week, and who will manage to secure their spot for another round in the game? Only time will tell.