Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma’s net worth, car collection and salary

Mumbai: Nia Sharma has established herself as one of the most successful actresses in the television industry, and she is now gearing up to shine in Bigg Boss 18. Her participation was officially announced during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and fans are eagerly awaiting her appearance in the show.

Nia Sharma is currently trending online and fans are curious to learn more about her lifestyle and wealth.

With a career spanning several popular TV shows, including Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hain, Jamai Raja, Naagin, and Suhaagan Chudail, Nia has carved out a unique niche for herself. She has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, making Bigg Boss 18 the latest addition to her impressive resume.

Nia Sharma’s Net Worth And Earnings

The actress reportedly earns around 30 lakh per month, with a per-episode remuneration ranging between Rs 80,000 to 90,000. for shows. Additionally, she collaborates with numerous brand endorsements. She has a massive Instagram following of 8 million.

As of 2024, her estimated net worth is between 70 to 75 crores. She earns from television shows, reality programs, and endorsements.

Luxurious Car Collection

Nia is also known for her love of luxury cars. She boasts an impressive collection that includes a brand-new Volvo XC, purchased at the beginning of 2021, with an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore. Her collection also features an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4, valued at around Rs 80 lakh and Rs 55 lakh, respectively. Fans often catch glimpses of her stylish rides on her Instagram, showcasing her passion for four-wheelers.

Nia Sharma’s Home

The actress is also a proud owner of multicrore and lavish home in Mumbai which she bought in 2021.

As Bigg Boss 18 prepares to kick off on October 6, fans are excited to see Nia Sharma bring her charisma and flair to the iconic reality show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.