Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly, Vivian Dsena’s romantic clip goes viral

Mumbai: Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly are quickly becoming one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. While Vivian is focused on winning the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, his wife Nouran is supporting him from outside the house, fulfilling all her wife duties.

In an exciting new development, Bigg Boss 18 is set to celebrate a “Family Week,” where contestants’ loved ones will visit them in the house. Nouran Aly will also make a special appearance in this segment, and a promo of their emotional reunion is already going viral.

In the promo, Vivian is lying on the bed when Nouran walks in, and their heartfelt moment unfolds. Vivian, visibly emotional, shares a loving hug with her wife and even refers to her as the “Bahu” of Bigg Boss. The couple is seen exchanging affectionate hugs and kisses.

This marks Nouran’s second visit to the Bigg Boss house. Her first appearance was just a few days ago, but they only interacted through a video call.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the episode, and the promo has already garnered a tremendous amount of love on social media.

Vivian, who was previously married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013 (before their divorce in 2021), found love again in 2022 with Nouran. Together, they have a daughter, and their relationship continues to be a fan favorite.

