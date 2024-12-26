Bigg Boss 18: One female celeb saved from eviction, find out who

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is in its 11th week and the house is abuzz with suspense and drama surrounding the upcoming eviction during the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar. Seven contestants were nominated for elimination initially during the nominations task.

Time God Saves Chahat Pandey

This week, Time God Chum Darang was granted a special power by Bigg Boss, allowing her to save one contestant from the eviction list. After careful deliberation, Chum chose to save Chahat Pandey, ensuring her safety for the week. This decision has altered the dynamics of the eviction process, with six contestants now in danger of leaving the house.

Bigg Boss 18 Nominated Contestants

The final list of nominees for this week includes:

Eisha Singh

Kashish Kapoor

Sara Arfeen Khan

Vivian Dsena

Avinash Mishra

Rajat Dalal

Bottom 2 Contestants

Voting trends indicate that Kashish Kapoor and Sara Arfeen Khan are currently trailing and find themselves in the bottom two. While their fans are making every effort to save them, it remains uncertain who will ultimately face elimination.

The audience is eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s verdict on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where the eviction will be announced.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out who will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 18 house this week!