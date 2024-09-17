Bigg Boss 18 promo out: Salman Khan teases ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Mumbai: The much-awaited first promo of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally dropped, and it’s already creating waves across social media. This massively popular reality show has introduced a new and intense theme for the upcoming season called “Time Ka Taandav.”

Fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation about what the new season will bring, and it’s clear that the promo has sparked a frenzy.

The Promo: Salman Khan Announces “Time Ka Taandav”

Colors TV shared the teaser for the upcoming season, and it has got everyone talking. The video kicks off with Salman Khan in his signature style, delivering a cryptic message: “Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav.”

While the details about the theme remain under wraps, the words “time” and “taandav” suggest that this season will be filled with unpredictability, suspense, and high-stakes drama. It’s Bigg Boss, after all!

Clearly, the buzz is real, and everyone is gearing up for what promises to be one of the most thrilling seasons yet.

Nia Sharma: The First Confirmed Contestant of Bigg Boss 18?

While the official list of contestants is still under wraps, rumors have been swirling about potential participants. One name that’s been confirmed by multiple sources is popular TV actress Nia Sharma. According to India Today, Nia has officially signed on to be part of Bigg Boss 18, and fans of the actress are ecstatic.

Although there’s no official word from Nia or the show’s producers yet, this development raises an interesting question about her current role on Laughter Chefs, a cooking reality show that also features stars like Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Ankita Lokhande. If Nia indeed joins Bigg Boss, it’s likely she’ll be bidding farewell to Laughter Chefs in the coming weeks.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List: Who Else Could Be Entering the House?

As we edge closer to the season premiere, fans are on high alert for more official announcements about the contestants and the start date of Bigg Boss 18. With such an intriguing theme like Time Ka Taandav and the involvement of a dynamic mix of celebrities, this season could very well be one for the books.

Aside from the rumored names mentioned, other popular personalities like Meera Deosthale, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, and Somy Ali are also rumored to be in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 18.

Moreover, there’s talk that former contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav could return as ‘seniors’ or ‘mentors’ for the new housemates.

Adding to the excitement, there are also reports that Bigg Boss 16 favorite Abdu Rozik may join Salman Khan as a co-host for some of the special segments.

As the season approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating more announcements and the official premiere date of Bigg Boss 18. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.