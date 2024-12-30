Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 enters its finale month, the competition has reached a fever pitch, with only 10 contestants left battling it out for the trophy. The latest eviction saw Sara Arfeen Khan bid farewell to the house, narrowing the list of contenders further. All eyes are on who will walk out next.

Nominations for week 13 have already taken place and seven housemates have found themselves in the danger zone this week.

Bigg Boss 18 Week 13 Nominated Contestants

Eisha Singh

Chahat Pandey

Rajat Dalal

Kashish Kapoor

Avinash Mishra

Vivian Dsena

Shrutika Arjun

Kashish Kapoor to exit Bigg Boss 18 next?

While all nominated contestants are at risk, buzz around the Bigg Boss house and among fans suggests that Kashish Kapoor could be the next to leave. This speculation gained momentum following her recent clash with host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The Salman Khan-Kashish Kapoor Clash

During the episode, Salman Khan criticized Kashish Kapoor, accusing her of trying to create a storyline with Avinash Mishra from the beginning. When Kashish tried to defend herself, Salman sternly cut her off, refusing to let her respond. Frustrated, Kashish retorted with a curt “Fine,” which only fueled Salman’s displeasure. He reprimanded her for her tone and said that she had been “acting” throughout the show.

The heated exchange has reportedly not gone down well with viewers and insiders alike. Many believe that Kashish’s behavior during the confrontation, coupled with her perceived lack of genuine connections in the house, might lead to her elimination this week.

Let’s wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.