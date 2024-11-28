Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan to remove TWO celebs from show

Mumbai: The rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss 18 is about to hit another dramatic milestone as the show wraps up two months with an intense Weekend Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan is all set to address the week’s controversies, conflicts, and performances, taking the contestants to task for their actions and decisions.

However, this weekend comes with a shocking twist. A double elimination that is sure to shake up the house.

Double Eviction in Bigg Boss 18

This week, one wildcard contestant and one nominated contestant will bid farewell to the show. Among the wildcard entrants — Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra — one will be shown the exit door.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for the week include Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun. According to trends, Tajinder Bagga and Sara Arfeen Khan are trailing in votes, making them the most likely to face elimination.

Viewers are on edge, wondering who will be the unfortunate one to leave the house.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will also feature some light-hearted moments and entertainment. Popular rapper Raftaar will make a special appearance to promote his show MTV Hustle. Additionally, comedy duo Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri will join Salman Khan for a fun-filled task.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.