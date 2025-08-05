Bigg Boss 18 star seen crying with bleeding nose, video viral

Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh left her fans shocked and worried after posting a crying video on Instagram. In the now-deleted clip, Eisha was seen sitting on a chair, visibly distressed and in tears, with what appeared to be blood on her face.

The emotional and disturbing video led to an outpouring of concern from her followers.

Eisha Singh viral crying video

One user commented, “What happened to you, ma’am? How did this incident happen to you?” Others flooded the post with similar messages, expressing fear and confusion.

However, shortly after the video gained traction, Eisha deleted the post and issued a clarification on her Instagram Stories. “Hi guys! Didn’t mean to scare you all but this was just a clip from my upcoming music video! Thank you for all your concern towards me. Love, Eisha,” she wrote.

Despite her clarification, the internet reacted strongly, criticizing the actress for what many called a “cheap publicity stunt.” A viral comment slammed the move, saying, “Ridiculous and shameless .. entertainment industry has a decent level of promotion .. not cheapness of mixing human emotions and hurting sentiments of your own fans .. in future when a celebrity will really post a painful video no one will believe n they will ignore the pain thinking it’s a promotion tactic .. shame on you .. remove this video if you understand this msg.”

Your decision to participate in this distasteful act for the sake of publicity is deeply disappointing. I had not thought you capable of prioritizing a PR stunt over integrity. This reflects poorly on you, #EishaSingh . 😐👎💔



Eisha Singh, who began her acting career with Ishq Ka Rang Safed in 2015, has also appeared in popular shows like Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum. She gained further recognition through her participation in Bigg Boss 18, where she finished in sixth place.