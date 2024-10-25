Bigg Boss 18: Third female contestant’s eviction on cards today

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 makers are sparing no effort to keep viewers hooked as the show enters its third week. In a surprising mid-week elimination, Muskan Bamne was ousted from the house after receiving the “expiry soon” tag. The eviction came as a shock to fans, with housemates deciding her fate in an unexpected twist.

As Weekend Ka Vaar approaches, fans are eagerly speculating about another potential elimination among the five nominated contestants: Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Eisha Singh.

Insiders close to the show have it that Nyrra Banerjee is currently in the danger zone and the makers are considering her elimination to add a fresh twist to the game. Viewers have also voiced their dissatisfaction with Nyrra’s performance, feeling that her contribution to the show has been lackluster.

Let’s wait and watch what will happen in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

