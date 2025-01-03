Bigg Boss 18 timings changed ahead of finale, viewers upset

Mumbai: The popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has announced a change in its telecast schedule just weeks ahead of its much-anticipated finale.

Bigg Boss 18 New Timings

Starting January 6, the weekday episodes will air 30 minutes later than the usual slot, moving from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM. The adjustment is said to be to accommodate other popular shows on the channel.

However, the timing for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will remain unchanged, airing at 9:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

🚨 Bigg Boss 18 ab naye samay pe



Mon to Fri – at 10:30pm pic.twitter.com/OOwW66qf12 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 2, 2025

The sudden shift in the schedule has left fans upset, especially with the finale set to take place on January 19, as per insiders. While an official confirmation on the finale date is awaited, the timing change has already sparked outrage among loyal viewers who now need to adjust their routines to stay updated on the show’s developments.

Currently, the contestants still in the race to claim the coveted title are Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Karanveer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena.

As the drama intensifies in the final weeks, fans are eagerly watching to see who will emerge victorious.

