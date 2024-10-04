Bigg Boss 18: Truth behind Disha Vakani’s Rs 65 crore reported deal

Mumbai: The wait is almost over for Bigg Boss 18, which is set to premiere on October 6. Fans are buzzing with excitement, especially after seeing the latest promos featuring host Salman Khan. This season promises to be even more dramatic and thrilling, with the introduction of a new concept called “time ka tandav,” suggesting that Bigg Boss will have more control over the contestants’ future than ever before.

Here’s everything we know so far about the confirmed contestants, rumored participants, and the latest news surrounding the show.

Salman Khan’s Teasing Promos

The promos for Bigg Boss 18, featuring Salman Khan, have gone viral and have left fans eager to know more. Salman has hinted at major twists in the show, making this season look like a true game-changer. The phrase “time ka tandav” has everyone curious, suggesting that time and fate will play a huge role in the game this season. Salman Khan’s presence as the host always adds to the excitement, and fans can’t wait to see him back.

Rumored Contestants Fuel Speculation

As always, rumors are flying about which celebrities might enter the Bigg Boss house. One of the biggest names being discussed is Disha Vakani, famous for playing Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There were reports that she was offered a massive Rs 65 crore to join the show. However, sources from the production team have denied these claims, calling the amount unrealistic.

Clarifying the Rs 65 Crore Offer Rumor

Fans were excited at the idea of Disha Vakani joining Bigg Boss, but the talk of her being offered Rs 65 crore was quickly dismissed. According to India Today Digital, the figure was exaggerated. A source explained that the entire budget for all contestants wouldn’t even come close to Rs 65 crore, so offering that amount to a single person was not realistic.

The source also pointed out that while Disha Vakani has a lot of fan appeal, her popularity as Daya Ben doesn’t necessarily guarantee success on a show like Bigg Boss, where contestants need to engage viewers with their real personalities.

So far, the makers have confirmed three contestants, unveiling them through exciting promos. The first three confirmed names are Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shehzada Dhami.

How Contestants Are Paid on Bigg Boss

In Bigg Boss, contestants receive a signing fee when they enter the house, but their overall earnings depend on how long they stay in the game. If a contestant gets eliminated early, it wouldn’t make sense to pay them an inflated amount. Even if someone like Disha Vakani stayed in the house for the entire 15 weeks, paying such a huge sum would be difficult to justify.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and update on the show.