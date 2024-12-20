Bigg Boss 18 video: He is out of the show, contestants breakdown

Mumbai: This weekend in Bigg Boss 18 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster as the house is set to witness a shocking double elimination. In an unexpected twist, Bigg Boss announced a sudden eviction round, giving housemates the power to name one contestant they felt didn’t deserve to stay in the game.

Digvijay Rathee evicted from Bigg Boss 18

To everyone’s disbelief, the majority voted for Digvijay Rathee, leading to his immediate elimination. The decision has left fans outraged, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.

Digvijay, a wildcard entry, had gained significant popularity for his gameplay, making his eviction all the more surprising.

🚨 Bigg Boss asked the contestants to name one who should get evicted amongst Bottom-6



☆ Chum, Karanveer, Chahat, Digvijay named Yamini

☆ Shilpa named Eiden

☆ Rajat, Vivian, Avinash, Sara, Kashish, Eisha, Edin, & Yamini named Digvijay



Digvijay Rathee gets EVICTED! — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2024

A promo shared by the makers reveals an emotional atmosphere in the house as the eviction unfolds. Contestants Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh are seen breaking down in tears as Bigg Boss announces the result.

Promo: Bigg Boss shocked the contestants with eviction of Digvijaypic.twitter.com/enO527CYtt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 20, 2024

Bigg Boss ne announce kiya shocking eviction 🙀🙀 Kaun hoga ghar se out?pic.twitter.com/FOpmwpTLkQ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 20, 2024

Second elimination on cards

But the drama doesn’t end there. Following Digvijay’s departure, one more contestant from the bottom-6 list, compiled by Shrutika, will face elimination tonight. The bottom-6 includes Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Eiden Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and the already-evicted Digvijay Rathee.

Speculations are rife that Yamini Malhotra or Eiden Rose could be the next to leave the house.

Who do you think will be evicted next? Let us know in the comments! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.