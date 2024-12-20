Bigg Boss 18 video: He is out of the show, contestants breakdown

Digvijay, a wildcard entry, had gained significant popularity for his gameplay, making his eviction all the more surprising

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th December 2024 3:12 pm IST
Bigg Boss 18: He is out of the show, contestants breakdown
Bigg Boss 18 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: This weekend in Bigg Boss 18 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster as the house is set to witness a shocking double elimination. In an unexpected twist, Bigg Boss announced a sudden eviction round, giving housemates the power to name one contestant they felt didn’t deserve to stay in the game.

Digvijay Rathee evicted from Bigg Boss 18

To everyone’s disbelief, the majority voted for Digvijay Rathee, leading to his immediate elimination. The decision has left fans outraged, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.

Digvijay, a wildcard entry, had gained significant popularity for his gameplay, making his eviction all the more surprising.

A promo shared by the makers reveals an emotional atmosphere in the house as the eviction unfolds. Contestants Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh are seen breaking down in tears as Bigg Boss announces the result.

Second elimination on cards

But the drama doesn’t end there. Following Digvijay’s departure, one more contestant from the bottom-6 list, compiled by Shrutika, will face elimination tonight. The bottom-6 includes Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Eiden Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and the already-evicted Digvijay Rathee.

Speculations are rife that Yamini Malhotra or Eiden Rose could be the next to leave the house.

Who do you think will be evicted next? Let us know in the comments! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th December 2024 3:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button