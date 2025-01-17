Bigg Boss 18: Viral photo of ‘Top 2’ with Salman Khan on stage

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, and fans are brimming with excitement to see who will take home the coveted trophy on January 19. Six contestants who are left in the race include — Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh still in the race.

Amidst the buzz and excitement, a viral photo featuring host Salman Khan with the ‘top 2’ finalists has taken the internet by storm. In the image, Salman is seen holding hands with Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, a moment that is iconic Bigg Boss tradition where the host humorously interacts with the final two contestants before declaring the winner.

However, the truth behind this viral photo is now out. It is, in fact, an edited image from the premiere night, where Vivian was seen entering the house with Alice Kaushik. In the doctored photo, Alice’s image has been swapped with Karanveer’s, leading to speculation that the picture could turn real and many are of the opinion that these two will actually end up as the top 2 finalists.

Voting lines are still open, and as per the latest trends, Vivian Dsena is leading the race with a significant margin. Meanwhile, Karanveer Mehra and Rajat Dalal are locked in a neck-and-neck battle for the second spot.

With fan theories and debates heating up, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 18?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show’s grand finale.