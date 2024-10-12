Bigg Boss 18: Vivian to Muskan, check real age of all contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has kicked off with a bang and fans are eager to learn more about the diverse group of 18 contestants that have entered the house.

Here’s a look at the real ages of some of the popular faces inside the Bigg Boss 18 house:

1. Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne is the youngest contestant of the season at just 23 years old. She began her acting career at a young age and has already appeared in several television shows and short films.

2. Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, aged 27, has been part of popular shows such as Shubh Shagun, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

3. Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey is 25 years old. She hails from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, and has appeared in shows like Hamari Bahu Silk, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, and Nath.

4. Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik is 26 years old. She is known for her roles in Pandya Store, Suryaputra Karn, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

5. Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh, aged 25, rose to fame with her roles in shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sirf Tum.

6. Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa Banerji is 37 years old. She has made a name for herself in both Hindi and South Indian films and gained popularity through her appearances on Divya Drishti and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

7. Vivian Dsena

One of the most popular actors in the house, Vivian Dsenais 36 years old. Known for his dashing looks and strong acting chops, he became a heartthrob through his debut in Kasamh Se.

8. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar, a well-known actress from the 90s is 50 years old. She made her acting debut with Bhrashtachar and later returned to television with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.

9. Gunaratna Sadavarte

Gunaratna Sadavarte, a 50-year-old advocate from Nanded, Maharashtra, has brought both entertainment and wisdom to the Bigg Boss house. As a well-known legal figure, he is considered one of the most knowledgeable contestants in the season.

10. Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal, a 28-year-old fitness influencer, is one of the youngest male contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house. His entry into the house has created buzz, especially among fitness enthusiasts.

11. Chum Darang

Chum Darang, aged 33, is a multi-talented personality who has made her mark in beauty pageants, acting, and business.

12. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is 39 years old. The political figure and controversial BJP leader has brought his unique personality to the show.

13. Arfeen Khan

Life coach, author, and motivational speaker Arfeen Khan is one of the oldest contestants in the house at 52 years old. His influence and work have impacted many across the world, and now, he takes on the Bigg Boss challenge.

14. Sara Arfeen Khan

Actress and television host Sara Arfeen Khan is 39 years old. She is known for her versatility and charm.

15. Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun is 37 years old. She has become a recognized name in the industry, showcasing her acting skills across various platforms.

Oldest and Youngest Contestants in Bigg Boss 18

At 52 years old, life coach and author Arfeen Khan holds the title of the oldest contestant inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. With years of experience in influencing and motivating people, Arfeen brings wisdom and calm to the chaotic atmosphere of the house.

On the other hand, the youngest contestant this season is actress Muskan Bamne, who is just 22 years old. Despite her young age, Muskan has already carved out a space for herself in the entertainment industry, making her one of the most promising young talents in the house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.