Bigg Boss 18: Vivian to Shilpa, networth of all celebs

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is back, and as always, it’s full of drama, entertainment, and surprises. This season, hosted by Salman Khan, features a mix of actors, influencers, and YouTubers, all bringing their unique personalities to the show. But have you ever wondered who among them is the richest? Let’s take a look!

The Richest Contestants of Bigg Boss 18

1. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar, a popular actress from the ’90s, is the richest contestant this season. She’s been part of the film industry for decades and has a reported net worth of Rs. 237 crore. Her long career and investments have made her wealthier than anyone else in the Bigg Boss house.

2. Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, famous for shows like Madhubala and Shakti, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 20 crore. He’s one of the most popular and highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 18, but not the richest.

3. Karan Veer Mehra

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer Mehra’s popularity soared. He now joins Bigg Boss 18 with an estimated net worth of Rs. 12 crore.

4. Shehzada Dhami

Known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shehzada Dhami has a net worth of about Rs. 6 crore. He’s one of the rising stars in the show.

5. Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey, a popular TV actress, is another contestant with a solid net worth of Rs. 7 crore. She’s known for her roles in Humari Bahu Silk and Durga–Mata Ki Chhaya.

6. Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal is a YouTuber with a net worth of about Rs. 3 million (USD). He’s known for his controversial content and has quickly become a popular figure in the house.

7. Hema Sharma

Hema Sharma, a viral influencer, is also part of Bigg Boss 18. Her net worth is around Rs. 1 crore, proving the power of digital fame.

Salman Khan’s Huge Salary

Salman Khan is back as the host and is reportedly earning Rs. 60 crores per week. Over the 15-week season, he’ll take home Rs. 250 crore.

With these high-net-worth contestants and a huge prize of Rs. 50 lakh on the line, Bigg Boss 18 is set to be another exciting season!