Bigg Boss 18 Winner: 20 Celebrities support Vivian Dsena [List]

Mumbai: The highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just a day away, with the winner set to be crowned on Sunday, January 19. Voting lines are open on the JioCinema official website, allowing fans to support their favorite contestants until 12 pm on Sunday, just a few hours before the grand finale.

This season has been a rollercoaster of drama, emotions, and excitement, with six finalists vying for the coveted trophy: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

Among them, Vivian Dsena,who has captured the spotlight with immense popularity and a massive fan following, has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

Vivian Dsena, a potential Bigg Boss 18 winner

Buzz has it that Vivian is already a confirmed name in the top two, with many insiders believing he could take home the trophy. Voting trends indicate that he is currently leading, while Karanveer Mehra and Rajat Dalal are in a close fight for the second spot.

Vivian has received an outpouring of love and support from celebrities in the industry. List of stars who are supporting him include —

Gautam Vig

Sreeshanth

Munawar Faruqui

Rubina Dilaik

Ravi Dubey

Sargun Mehta

Aly Goni

Reem Shaikh

Muskan Bamne

Awez Darbar

Agam Dixit

Viral Bhabhi

Tajinder Bagga

Adnaan Shaikh

Gauahar Khan

Gori Nagori

Rajiv Adatia

Vishal Kotian

Shalin Bhanot

Alice Kaushik

Kushal Tandon

Roshni Walia

As fans rally behind their favorites, all eyes are now on Sunday’s finale. Will Vivian Dsena emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, or will there be an unexpected twist?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.