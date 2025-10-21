Mumbai: After no elimination in week 8 due to Diwali celebrations, Bigg Boss 19 contestants are now gearing up for another round of nominations and eliminations this week.

Last week, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri were nominated but were later declared safe by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19 week 9 nominations

As per the Live Feed, the nominations for week 9 have already taken place inside the house and will be showcased in tonight’s episode. Four popular contestants have landed in the danger zone this time —

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Pranit More

3. Nehal Chudasama

4. Baseer Ali

With such strong names on the list, this week’s elimination is going to be a tough one. Who do you think will walk out next? Comment below and share your predictions!

